Facing faltering foreign faith, Zelenskyy steps up pressure for battlefield breakthroughs

Some allies of Ukraine have doubts about the success of the offensive of the Defense Forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted in an interview with the tabloid The Sun.

According to him, the war of 2023 did not go according to the scenario he had hoped for.

He acknowledged that the lack of progress in the Ukrainian Armed Forces' offensive has "discouraged" some allies, who doubt whether Ukraine will be able to completely expel the occupiers from its territory.

"We need more successful results on the battlefield. In the morale, there is no stalemate. We are at our home. Russians are on our land. Therefore there is no stalemate in this," Zelenskyy assured.

The Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi earlier said that the war has turned into a positional format and for success Ukraine needs to return to the maneuver warfare.

According to his assessment, by the end of 2023, Russia can increase the number of aviation to eight divisions, and the F-16 fighters will already be less useful than if they were provided earlier, because Russia has improved air defenses.

