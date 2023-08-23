Zelenskyy reserves comment on potential DM Reznikov dismissal until official decision

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to comment on rumors about the possible dismissal of Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov at a briefing with the Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

According to the head of state, he comments on any personnel decisions in the country only after he signs the relevant decrees.

The Minister of Defense can be dismissed by a vote of the parliament.

Recently, there were rumors that Reznikov may be appointed ambassador to the United Kingdom in the event of his resignation, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported. He claimed that the President's Office allegedly wants to dismiss the minister and appoint the head of Ukrainian military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov in his place.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs appealed to Honcharenko and stated that the issue of appointing ambassadors was beyond his competence.

On July 20, 2020, Zelenskyu appointed Vadym Prystaiko as ambassador of Ukraine to Britain.

On July 12, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace asked Ukraine to be more tactful with its demands on allies and to be more grateful for military and other types of assistance in the war against the Russian invaders.

In response, Zelenskyy said that he did not understand what the problem was, Ukrainians were very grateful, and asked Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov to call Wallace.

At the time, Prystaiko stated that he does not consider Zelenskyy's sarcasm to be healthy.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.