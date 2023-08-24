Zelenskyy dismisses Ukraine's role in Prigozhin's death, hinting at Putin's involvement

Ukraine has nothing to do with the destruction in Russia of the leader of the terrorist organization Yevgeny Prigozhin, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters during a briefing with the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

"We have no relation to this situation. I think everyone realizes who does," Zelenskyy said.



In response to a question about Ukraine's requests for aircraft from allies, Zelenskyy joked that while Ukraine advocated for planes, it was seeking support, not involvement in the crash.

"We had something completely different in mind and we wanted support, although, probably, this will also help in some way," he stated.



On June 23, Prigozhin announced plans to march on Moscow but withdrew troops the next day after agreeing with Russian authorities. Putin's spokesman claimed Prigozhin went to Belarus.

On June 30, head of Ukrainian military intelligence said the FSB received orders to kill Prigozhin in a large-scale operation.



On August 23, Prigozhin's plane crashed in Russia. Some suspect it was shot down by Russian air defenses. Prigozhin, the Wagner group leader, and all others aboard did not survive.

