Zelenskyy to visit Western Europe to rally support, secure vital military aid – Bloomberg

The Ukrainian president may visit Paris, Berlin and Munich. On the agenda are negotiations on military assistance and bilateral security guarantees

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planning a tour of Western European countries to lobby for aid to Ukraine amid a long-running fight for funding in Washington, reported Bloomberg, citing "people with knowledge of the matter".

The president may visit Paris, Berlin and Munich. On the agenda are negotiations on military assistance and bilateral security guarantees.

Interlocutors of the journalists noted that Zelenskyy is planning a trip to Western European capitals during the Munich Security Conference, as the Ukrainian president is looking to drum up military support amid the struggle for funding in the United States.

Plans have not yet been confirmed, but Zelenskyy is expected to attend the annual conference in Munich, which runs from February 15 to 18, Bloomberg reported.

LIGA.net asked the press secretary of the president, Sergii Nykyforov, for a comment, but Zelenskyy usually does not officially announce planned visits for security reasons.

On February 8, the US Senate preliminarily supported a bill providing aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan – without migration reform and border security.

On February 11, the US Senate took the next step towards passing the bill. The final vote in the Senate will take place closer to the middle of the week.