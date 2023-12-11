Zelenskyy to address US senators, meet with House Speaker Johnson

American lawmakers invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to speak before senators, who are debating the continuation of aid to Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyi (Photo: EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to address American senators during his visit to the United States, reported CNN with reference to a Senate leadership aide.

According to the source, Democratic Party Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Party Minority Leader Mitch McConnell invited Zelenskyy to speak at a meeting of all senators.

The head of state will also meet with the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson.

Earlier, the White House reported that Zelenskyy will hold talks with US President Joe Biden. The leaders plan to discuss "Ukraine's urgent needs and the vital importance of continued support from the United States."

On December 6, 2023, Biden appealed to Congress to approve additional funding for assistance to the Armed Forces. He emphasized that Putin will go further if he is not stopped in Ukraine – and then the American military will have to fight with the Russians.

The White House earlier announced that money for aid to Ukraine will run out by the end of 2023 if the US Congress does not pass a new package.

State Department representative Matthew Miller said that "we are at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to our ability to provide security assistance to Ukraine." However, he is confident that Congress will approve the new aid package when it comes up for consideration.