Zelenskyy proposes to parliament to extend martial law and mobilization until May 14

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted draft laws to the Verkhovna Rada on the continuation of mobilization and martial law for another 90 days

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada bills on the extension of mobilization and martial law. He proposes to extend them for 90 days until May 14, 2024. The relevant draft laws No. 10456 and No. 10457 are registered on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

Martial law and mobilization expires in Ukraine on February 14.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine have been extended nine times. This will be the tenth such vote of the parliament since the beginning of the all-out war. As MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported, the document will be adopted this week.

First, the President of Ukraine signs two decrees, then they are submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for approval. After that, they are considered by the Defense Committee, and then voted in the hall. In the end, the president signs bills into law, approving his decree.

On November 8, the Verkhovna Rada extended martial law in Ukraine for 90 days – until February 14, 2024, and also agreed to extend general mobilization for the same period.