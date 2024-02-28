Zelenskyy arrives on official visit to Albania

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to the Albanian capital Tirana overnight, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Albania, Igli Hasani, reported.

Hasani emphasized that this is "a key moment for strengthening bilateral ties and solidarity with Ukraine in its heroic struggle against Russian aggression."

"It is a great honor to welcome the president [Volodymyr Zelenskyy] to Tirana," he added.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Albania (Photo: X)

On February 26, about 20 European leaders held a meeting in Paris. Zelenskyy said that he took part in a special summit, the main topic of which was everything that strengthens Ukraine in Europe.

Yesterday, the president arrived on a working visit to Saudi Arabia, where he was supposed to discuss, in particular, the peace formula and the return of captured and abducted Ukrainians.