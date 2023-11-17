Zelenskyy sounds alarm on Russia's clandestine chaos plan — Operation 'Maidan-3'

The Russian special services intend to achieve an internal coup in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a conversation with Western journalists, reports Bloomberg.

According to the head of state, Moscow seeks to sow division and chaos within Ukrainian society, the result of which should be the removal of the president by force.

"Our intelligence has information, which also came from our partners," Zelenskyy said, mentioning a disinformation plan dubbed "Maidan 3".

He noted that the word Maidan for Russians is synonymous with a coup, and therefore "the operation is understandable."

The head of state also said that Ukraine will not enter into any form of negotiations with Russia that will "resemble" a frozen conflict.

