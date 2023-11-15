Volodymyr Zelenskyy discusses economy, EU, peace formula with Slovak President Čaputová

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with the leader of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová. The leaders discussed European integration, the economy, the peace formula and energy security.

Zelenskyy thanked his colleague for her high assessment of Ukraine's progress regarding the start of accession negotiations with the European Union.

The Ukrainian head of state also noted the participation of the representative of Slovakia in the meeting of advisors on the implementation of the peace formula.

"We discussed the challenges facing Ukraine in terms of energy security this winter, as well as the continuation of Ukrainian-Slovak cooperation on the economic track," the president wrote.

REFERENCE. Zelenskyy's peace formula was presented at the G20 summit in November 2022. It contains 10 points: radiation and nuclear safety; food security; energy security; release of prisoners and deportees; restoration of territorial integrity of Ukraine; withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities; restoration of justice; environmental safety; prevention of escalation of war and repetition of aggression; confirmation of the end of the war.

On September 21, 2023, the then-former prime minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, promised that in the event of his victory, the country would not give Ukraine a single projectile.

On October 25, Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová officially approved the country's new government headed by Fico, the leader of the anti-Ukrainian Smer-SD party.

On November 8, Fico blocked the previous Cabinet's proposal to provide military aid to Ukraine for 40.3 million euros.

On November 14, the Minister of Defense of Slovakia informed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about the decision of the country's new government to stop the transfer of military aid to Ukraine from its warehouses.

