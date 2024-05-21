Zelenskyy: Poland can shoot down Russian missiles – it won't drag country into war

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: The Office of the President of Ukraine)

The involvement of the Polish Air Force in intercepting Russian missile attacks will not drag Poland into the war, and one day a missile launched by Russia "could fall on the heads" of the country's civilians, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Reuters.

"When missiles fly, Polish planes take off, but they do not shoot down Russian missiles. Can they do it? I am sure they can. Is this an attack by NATO countries, involvement? No," Zelenskyy said.

The president also recalled that Russian missiles have already crossed Polish airspace. He noted that the Poles had received signals that they should not react accordingly.

"Their planes now take off every time Russian missiles fly toward the western part of Ukraine, where they hit gas storage facilities. It is obvious that if air defenses shoot them down, they will fall everywhere. But if they are not shot down, they can fly and fall on the territory of a NATO country," the president explained.

Zelenskyy noted that there is not enough air defense in those regions of Ukraine, but Poland has planes that are not performing their functions.

"They do not shoot down a missile that could potentially hit a gas storage facility. Or they do not shoot down a missile that could potentially fall on the heads of civilians in an Alliance member country," he added.

