Zelenskyy meets crown prince of Saudi Arabia – photo

On May 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the Ukrainian leader announced in his Telegram channel.

According to the president, during the meeting, they discussed in detail current bilateral relations and global issues.

"I informed [the Saudi official] about the security situation in our country and the countermeasures against the Russian aggressor and talked through the main elements of the Ukrainian peace formula," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader also noted the successful participation of Saudi Arabia in the return of 10 foreign prisoners of war from Russian captivity.

"We are interested in continuing joint efforts to liberate people. I am grateful to Mohammed bin Salman for supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and his principled position within international organizations," the president added.

On May 19, 2023, President Zelenskyy arrived on his first official visit to Saudi Arabia, and later spoke there at the summit of the Arab League.

