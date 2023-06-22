Zelenskyy: Elections will be held after victory

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that elections in Ukraine will be held after the victory in the war with Russia, as their holding is impossible according to the legislation on martial law, the president said in an interview with the BBC.

The journalist asked Zelenskyy whether there will be elections in Ukraine next year.

"This is a global issue. If we win, there will be. So there will be no wartime, no war," he answered.

Zelenskyy noted that, according to the law, elections must be held in peacetime, when there is no war.

"I really want peace in the next year and life to be as it was before the war," he concluded.

On June 19, 2023, a KIIS survey appeared, according to which only 23% of respondents would like to replace the current president after Ukraine's victory in the war. Almost 70% support changes in the Verkhovna Rada.

On Thursday, a sociological study was presented, according to which 86% of Ukrainians believe in Supreme Commander-in-Chief Zelenskyy.

