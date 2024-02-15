Ukraine to further strengthen defense ties by inking security pact with France –l'Express﻿

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will sign a security agreement with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron this week, reported l'Express with reference to the statement of the Elysée Palace.

This will be Zelenskyy's third visit to Paris since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, following visits in February and May 2023, Macron's administration said.

The details of the French-Ukrainian agreement are not disclosed. On February 3, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva said that Ukraine and France are close to completing the formation of a security agreement between the two states.

Earlier, Zelenskyy announced that he was going to Europe to hold negotiations with the leaders of the partner states, as well as to speak at the Munich Security Conference. Meetings with Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are planned.

REFERENCE On January 12, President Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed a bilateral security agreement. Ukraine and Canada will sign a "security assurance" agreement, Ambassador Natalka Cmoc announced on January 15. On January 22, Poland joined the declaration of the G7 countries regarding security guarantees for Ukraine. On January 25, Chancellor Scholz suggested that Germany and Ukraine will soon conclude an agreement on cooperation in the field of security.

On December 21, 2023, the French president promised to "provide further support" to Ukraine so that the country could "conduct peace negotiations with Russia under the best possible conditions."

On January 16, the French leader announced a visit to Ukraine and the signing of an agreement on guarantees, as well as promised new military aid from Paris.

At the same time, according to the business magazine Challenges, Macron postponed his trip to Ukraine, previously planned for February 13-14, "for security reasons."