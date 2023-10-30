Zelenskyy ‘welcome to come’ to Israel, its envoy says

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "welcome to come to Israel at any time," its ambassador has said, as speculations mounted over whether Kyiv has been denied such a solidarity visit amid strained relations between the two countries.

Speaking to Ynet newspaper on Sunday, Israeli ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky said there was no official request from Ukraine regarding Mr Zelenskyy’s visit, and therefore it is "not true" that he had been denied one.

"Messages were sent to Ukraine that he is welcome to come to Israel at any time and I believe he will arrive soon," the envoy added.

"A date has not yet been set, but he is a welcome guest in Israel and I believe a visit is forthcoming."

Earlier this month, Ukrainian ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk dismissed as "speculations" reports that the Israeli government had refused to accept Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to the country.

Ukraine’s president, a Jew, has been a vocal supporter of Israel after it was attacked by the Hamas terrorist group, drawing parallels between his and Kyiv’s fight against aggression.

While Jerusalem has repeatedly expressed support for Ukraine since Russian forces invaded Ukraine last February last year, it has stopped short of offering military aid, wary of Moscow’s response in Syria, sparking diplomatic tensions between the two.

