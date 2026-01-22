$850,000+ in just one location: NABU tells about searches at Volyn Customs
Artem Dzheripa
News editor at LIGA.net
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at customs in Volyn region and other locations, seizing a large amount of money, reported National Anti-Corruption Bureau.
According to the agency, its detectives carried out investigative actions at the Lutsk customs post of the Volyn customs office, as well as other real estate objects that were used by officials of this unit, among others.
The NABU noted that more than $850,000 was found and seized during a search of one of these facilities.
Law enforcement officials added that no one has been detained or notified of suspicion: "Other details are not disclosed to preserve the secrecy of the pre-trial investigation."
The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is leading the case.
- In the afternoon of January 22, the former head of the State Border Guard Service and several other officials were suspected of bribery. The source LIGA.net confirmed that we are talking about Deineko and Maruschak.
Comments (0)