$850,000+ in just one location: NABU tells about searches at Volyn Customs

Illustrative photo: NABU

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at customs in Volyn region and other locations, seizing a large amount of money, reported National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

According to the agency, its detectives carried out investigative actions at the Lutsk customs post of the Volyn customs office, as well as other real estate objects that were used by officials of this unit, among others.

The NABU noted that more than $850,000 was found and seized during a search of one of these facilities.

Photo: NABU

Law enforcement officials added that no one has been detained or notified of suspicion: "Other details are not disclosed to preserve the secrecy of the pre-trial investigation."

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is leading the case.