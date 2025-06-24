Zelensky believes that Ukraine's accession to NATO is a mutually beneficial process

According to the president, the Alliance needs the experience of Ukrainians in the Russian-Ukrainian war

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mark Rutte (Photo: OP)

Ukraine's accession to NATO is a process in which both sides should be interested, as Ukrainians with many years of experience in countering Russian aggression will strengthen the Alliance. This opinion was expressed by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with Sky News.

"Sometimes someone says that Ukraine needs NATO, I really believe that this is a mutual opportunity and need. NATO needs Ukrainians," the president said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukrainians have 10 years of experience in countering Russian aggression.

"This is not just a battlefield. This is the economy, survival, the banking system, energy, the protection of life support facilities. From water utilities, which are about water purification, to preserving electricity and gas in your apartment. All these are very important things," Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, NATO countries do not have such experience, so Ukraine will strengthen the Alliance.

At the same time, when asked by a journalist when this could happen, Zelenskyy replied that "it is impossible today."