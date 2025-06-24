Zelensky: I may not be the best leader, but I am the most experienced

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he may not be the best leader for Ukraine, but during the three years of the Russian-Ukrainian war he has gained a lot of experience that Ukraine now needs to confront Russian aggression. The president said this in an interview with Sky News.

Answering a journalist's question about whether he had thought about transferring power to another leader, Zelenskyy said that he was "always ready, but I am not ready to betray the people."

"There is a war going on, and for me it is a great duty to go through this war together with my country. If my people believe that they need a different leader and have a different opinion, I have no right to argue," he said.

In response to a journalist's additional question about whether he still considers himself the best leader to "lead the country through war," Zelenskyy replied that he is "the most experienced."

"I'm the most experienced. Maybe not the best. There are always people better than you. So it's the experience that will sustain you, what you've learned over the last three and a half years that will sustain you," he said.