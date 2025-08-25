Zelensky: Russia is trying to disrupt preparations for winter by hitting energy and gas production

The Head of State noted that challenges remained serious in the new heating season

Russia is trying to disrupt preparations for winter by striking at energy infrastructure and natural gas production. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

"Russia is trying to disrupt our preparations for winter by striking at our energy infrastructure. And this applies not only to electricity generation, heat generation, but also to the production of our natural gas," Zelensky said.

The Head of State expressed gratitude for the assistance Ukraine receives from its partners, particularly Norway.

"We greatly appreciate the assistance that Norway provides to Ukraine specifically for the purchase of gas. It directly helps protect people's lives and normal living conditions in our cities and communities," he said.

The President reminded that last winter, at least a million Ukrainian families "stayed warm" thanks to Ukraine's cooperation with Norway.

At the same time, Zelensky said that challenges remain serious in the new heating season.

"This year's challenges are also significant. We already have Norway's decision to support our gas purchases, and we are looking forward to Norway's next steps," the President said.