Zelenskyy: 1500 km distance not a problem for SSU drones

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

A distance of 1500 km is no longer an issue for the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) drones when striking targets on Russian territory, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated during an event marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the SBU's Center of Special Operations "A".

The Ukrainian leader said that among the achievements of the Center of Special Operations "A" fighters is the destruction of Russia's economic potential, which fuels the war, through strikes on oil infrastructure: over 30 Russian oil refineries, terminals, and bases have been hit.

"For the SSU drones, a distance of 1,500 kilometers is no longer a problem. Together with the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and our intelligence, these are very significant results that bring about a just end to this war for Ukraine, ensure real, tangible, painful accountability of Russia for everything it has done against Ukraine and our people," Zelenskyy said.

