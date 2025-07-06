Zelenskyy announced new agreements with partners on the reconstruction of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new agreements with partners regarding the reconstruction and defense of Ukraine. He made the statement in his evening address.

"We are preparing new solutions, new agreements with partners that will make Ukraine stronger. Both in defense and in recovery," he said.

According to the president, agreements on reconstruction could be reached as early as next week.

"Next week will be largely dedicated to the restoration of Ukraine – new agreements with partners, and also, to a large extent, to the restoration of justice," Zelensky said.