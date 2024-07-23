Zelenskyy announces active work on Ukraine's missile program

The President emphasized the importance of reducing dependence on supplies from partners

S-300 missile (Illustrative photo: ERA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where, among other things, the work on the state missile program was discussed.

"Missile program. We are actively working to reduce dependence on missile supplies from partners, including for air defense," the President said.

Reports on this topic were presented by Oleksandr Kamyshin, head of the Ministry of Strategic Industries, Ivan Havryliuk, First Deputy Minister of Defense, and Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister and head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The meeting also featured reports from Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and Anatoliy Barhylevych, Chief of the General Staff. They spoke about changes in the operational situation, forecasts, further actions, and the staffing of brigades for timely rotation.

"We paid a lot of attention to the possibilities of striking beyond the front line. We analyzed the effectiveness of our drones of various types, as well as the tactics of the Russian army regarding unmanned aerial vehicles. We evaluated the effectiveness of electronic warfare and other methods of combating UAVs," Zelenskyy reported.

