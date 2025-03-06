Zelenskyy announces Saudi Arabia visit, outlines first peace steps

The president announced the possibility of a ceasefire in the air and at sea

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Olivier Matthys / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the upcoming Ukraine-U.S. meeting will take place in Saudi Arabia and named a partial ceasefire in the air and at sea as possible initial steps toward ending the war. He made the statement following a European Council leaders' meeting in Brussels.

Zelenskyy held talks with European Council President Antonio Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, French President Emmanuel Macron, and the prime ministers of Belgium and Austria, Bart De Wever and Christian Stocker.

"We managed to discuss many details. I'm grateful for the support from all the leaders. I presented the vision that swift progress toward peace is possible, and together with our partners, we understand what steps can stop the war, guarantee security, and ensure a just and lasting peace. We are preparing practical proposals," the Ukrainian president wrote.

According to him, the first steps could include a fully controlled ceasefire in the air—halting missile strikes, long-range drone attacks, and bombings of energy and civilian infrastructure—as well as a ceasefire at sea, stopping all military operations in the Black Sea to ensure safe and stable maritime navigation.

The president said these initial steps are seen as a "prologue to a broader and comprehensive settlement."

"The war must end as soon as possible, and Ukraine is ready to work 24/7 with our partners in the United States and Europe for peace," Zelenskyy wrote.

He announced that he plans to visit Saudi Arabia on March 10 to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

After the meeting, his team will remain in the country to work with American partners.

"Ukraine is most interested in peace. As we told President Trump, Ukraine is working and will continue to work constructively for a swift and reliable peace," he wrote.