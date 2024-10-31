Zelenskyy appoints former head of Turkiye mission Bodnar as ambassador to Poland

Prior to that, Vasyl Bodnar held the position of envoy to Turkiye for three years

Vasyl Bodnar (Photo: diplomat's Facebook account)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Vasyl Bodnar as Ukraine's new ambassador to Poland, according to the decree published on the website of the Office of the President.

On October 25, the head of state signed Decree No. 738/2024, dismissing Bodnar from his position as the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Ukraine to Turkiye. On the same day, Decree No. 739/2024 appointed him as the ambassador to Poland.

Bodnar is a Ukrainian diplomat who has worked in the structure of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1998. From 2017 to 2021, he served as the deputy minister of foreign affairs. In July 2021, he was appointed as the ambassador of Ukraine to Turkiye.

On June 21, Zelenskyy dismissed Vasyl Zvarych from the position of Ukraine's ambassador to Poland and appointed him as the ambassador to the Czech Republic.

On September 5, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Dmytro Kuleba from the position of the foreign minister. On the same day, parliamentarians appointed Andrii Sybiha as the new minister of foreign affairs. Previously, Sybiha served as the first deputy foreign minister.

On October 29, the government approved the decision to appoint Mariana Betsa as the deputy foreign minister.