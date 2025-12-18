Zelenskyy arrives in Brussels to decide on the fate of Ukraine's "reparations loan"

Lack of access to these resources could become a significant problem for Ukraine, President said on his way to the EU summit

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

On Thursday, December 18, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels to participate in the European Union leaders' summit. This was reported in a comment to Ukrainian media by the Presidential Office.

The President will take part in a summit to decide the fate of the "reparations loan" for Ukraine.

Before the event, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stated that European Council summit will continue until the EU leaders make a decision on financing Ukraine.

"We have to find a solution today. We will not leave the European Council meeting without a decision on funding for Ukraine for the next two years. One of the two options must be agreed upon," she said, adding that she expects intense discussions.

On the way to Brussels, Zelenskyy shared his expectations in the OP's chat room, answering journalists' questions.

"Now we are talking about 200 billion that are in the European Union. I am now flying to Brussels. This decision is on the table, today it depends on political will," Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State said that in the Belgian capital he plans to hold talks with European leaders to convey Ukraine's arguments and expressed hope for a positive decision.

"Without this, there will be a big problem for Ukraine. As for the United States of America, they also have money in the United States – less money, of course, 5 or 5.5 billion – but we also have to fight for it, and every penny is very important for us today," he continued.

The President emphasized that Ukraine views these funds as reparations not only in the context of post-war reconstruction. According to him, if the war continues, the funds are needed to support the army and defense production, as well as to ensure air defense, particularly with the participation of the United States and European partners.

Zelenskyy added that if the war ends, the money will be used exclusively for reconstruction.