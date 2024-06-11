Zelenskyy arrives in Germany for talks with Scholz and Ukraine Recovery Conference

The Ukrainian president and the German chancellor are to discuss defense support, development of air defense and joint production of weapons

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olaf Scholz (Illustrative photo: EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Germany to participate in the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2024) and to hold talks with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, the Ukrainian leader announced on Tuesday on X.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

"URC2024 will bring together governments, ten of them at the level of prime ministers, as well as companies and organizations, to help Ukraine. In the face of Russia’s air terror, urgent solutions for Ukraine's energy sector will be our top priority," he said.

Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Sholz about further defense support, development of the Ukrainian air defense system and joint production of weapons.

Read also: Ukroboronprom and Rheinmetall open first joint workshop for repair, production of armored vehicles

The president noted that he and the chancellor will coordinate positions ahead of the Global Peace Summit, European Council and NATO summits.

In addition, the Ukrainian leader plans to meet with the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and the Speaker of the Bundestag, Bärbel Bas, as well as visit a military base where Ukrainian soldiers are trained.

On Monday, June 10, the head of the State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure Mustafa Nayyem resigned, declaring "constant opposition and resistance". He called the last straw the fact that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal did not allow him to attend the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin.

LIGA.net's source in the government stated that the Cabinet considers Nayyem's resignation as an attempt to avoid an important report on the passive protection of energy facilities.

On the same day, Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to URC2024: among the representatives of the heads of ministries, the First Deputy Minister of Community Development Vasyl Shkurakov (the previous head of the department Kubrakov was fired a month ago, a new one has not yet been appointed), as well as the deputy head of the President's Office Rostyslav Shurma.