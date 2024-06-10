Ukroboronprom and Rheinmetall open first joint workshop for repair, production of armored vehicles

This will speed up the restoration of combat vehicles and their return to the front line, the Ministry of Strategic Industries noted

The joint site of Ukroboronprom and the German defense conglomerate Rheinmetall – a workshop for the repair and production of armored vehicles – started operating in Ukraine, reported the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

This will make it possible to speed up the restoration of combat vehicles and their return to the front line, and later to produce new equipment for the Ukrainian military, the department noted.

"This will enable us to provide quick repair and maintenance of German equipment directly on the territory of Ukraine, which will significantly increase the effectiveness of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. We are grateful to our German partners for their trust and support, which enable us to confidently move towards victory and integrate into the European system of collective security," said Deputy Minister of Defense Dmytro Klimenkov.

Ukrainian specialists work at the joint production site, and technical supervision is carried out by representatives of the German corporation.

"It is important that this is happening in Ukraine: foreign partners are confident in us, our professionalism and the high potential of the domestic defense-industrial complex," stressed Ukroboronprom General Director Herman Smetanin.

On February 17, the German defense manufactu Rheinmetall announced its intention to build a factory for the production of ammunition in Ukraine.

On April 9, the German government instructed Rheinmetall to produce 20 additional Marder infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine.