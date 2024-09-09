Zelenskyy asks Meloni to mediate in negotiations with USA regarding Patriot systems – Messaggero

The president would like MEloni to influence Biden to transfer a significant number of Patriots to Ukraine before the US presidential election

Volodymyr Zelenskyi and George Meloni (Photo: ERA/press service of the Italian government)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to act as a mediator in negotiations with the United States regarding the supply of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, reports Messaggero, citing informed sources.

According to the report, Zelenskyy plans to involve Rome in a mediating role. Sources familiar with the matter say he wants Meloni, as the G7 leader until the end of the year, to influence Washington to transfer a significant number of Patriot systems before the US presidential elections.

Additionally, during their meeting in Italy, Zelenskyy and Meloni discussed the transfer of a second SAMP-T air defense complex to Ukraine. Although the decision to transfer the system was made in June, the delivery was delayed due to technical issues.

According to the latest information from Messaggero's sources, the delivery of the SAMP-T is expected by the end of September, as assured by Meloni to Zelenskyy.

It is known that Zelenskyy met with Meloni on September 7.

On August 29, former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that some of the Patriot air defense systems promised by Western allies have not yet arrived in Ukraine.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine needs 25 Patriot systems to fully secure its airspace.