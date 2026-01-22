Zelenskyy complains that there is no progress on the tribunal for Russia. The EU has allocated €10 million

Callas announces the allocation of the first funds to launch a new special mechanism to bring Russia's leadership to justice

Kaya Callas (EPA photo / ANDRE BORGES)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos saidthe European Commissioner for Foreign Affairs said that there was no real progress in establishing a special tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine. Later, the head of European diplomacy Kaya Kallas said on the allocation of the first €10 million.

According to Zelenskyy, despite a large number of meetings, Europe has not yet reached the stage where there is a building for the tribunal with staff and real work within its walls.

"What was missing: time or political will? Too often in Europe there is always something more urgent than justice. Right now, we are actively working with our partners on security guarantees, and I am grateful for that. But they are only for the period after the end of the war," he added.

Later, Callas announced the allocation of €10 million to launch a new special mechanism to bring the Russian leadership to justice

"Russia's leaders are responsible for this war and must be held accountable. There can be no impunity," she wrote.

The official did not mention Zelensky directly in her message, but it appeared after his speech.