Zelenskyy congratulates Sandu on her victory in Moldova election

The Ukrainian president said that Moldovans chose the path to economic growth and social stability by voting for Maia Sandu

Maia Sandu (Photo: EPA/DUMITRU DORU)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Maia Sandu on her victory in Moldova's presidential election and her re-election to the post.

"Congratulations to Maia Sandu on winning the presidential election in Moldova. Ukraine supports the European choice of the Moldovan people and stands ready to work together to strengthen our partnership," Zelenskyy said on X.

He noted that the Moldovan people have chosen the path to economic growth and social stability.

"Only true security and a peaceful, united Europe can guarantee each person and every family the confidence to face tomorrow with hope and certainty," the president added.

The second round of Moldova's presidential elections took place on November 3, 2024, with Sandu facing off against the pro-Russian candidate Alexandr Stoianoglo.

In the past two days, several buses with "organized groups" of citizens who live in Russia arrived in Moldova to participate in the second round of the presidential elections. According to unofficial information, these trips were free for the participants.

According to preliminary vote counts, Sandu is leading with 55% against Stoianoglo's 45%.