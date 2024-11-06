Zelenskyy congratulates Trump on 'impressive' election victory

"I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs," the Ukrainian leader said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: OP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated Republican Donald Trump on his "impressive election victory" in a post on X.

"Congratulations to Donald Trump on his impressive election victory! <...> I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together," the message reads.

Ukraine is looking forward to a period of strengthening the US under Trump's decisive leadership and expects to maintain "strong bipartisan support," Zelenskyy added.

The head of state expressed interest in developing political and economic cooperation that will be beneficial for both countries. Additionally, Ukraine, as one of the strongest military powers in Europe, seeks the support of allies to ensure lasting peace and security in Europe and the transatlantic community, said Zelenskyy.

The Republican Party has secured a majority in the US Senate following the elections to the upper chamber of Congress. While results in some states are still being finalized, the Republicans have already secured a majority, winning over 50 seats in the 100-seat Senate.