Zelenskyy discusses Russian attacks, sanctions and peace efforts with Modi

India shares the position that "everything related to Ukraine should be resolved with the participation of Ukraine," the President said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

On Monday, August 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed Russian shelling, sanctions against the aggressor state, and efforts to resolve the war with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was reported by the Office of the President.

The parties discussed all important issues of bilateral cooperation and the diplomatic situation in general. Zelenskyy thanks Modi "for warm words of support for our people".

Zelensky told the Indian PM about Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages, about the shelling of a bus station in Zaporizhzhia on August 10, which injured more than 20 people.

"A deliberate strike by Russian bombs on ordinary urban buildings. And this is at a time when there is finally a diplomatic opportunity to end the war. Instead of demonstrating its readiness for a ceasefire, Russia shows only a desire to continue the occupation and killings," Zelensky said.

The President emphasized the importance of India's support for Kyiv's peace efforts and shared the position that "everything related to Ukraine should be resolved with the participation of Ukraine." Other formats will not work.

Zelenskyy and Modi also talked about sanctions against Russia. The Head of State noted that it is necessary to limit the export of Russian energy, in particular oil, in order to reduce its potential and ability to finance the continuation of the war.

"It is important that every leader who has tangible leverage over Russia sends appropriate signals to Moscow," he emphasized.

The leaders agreed to schedule a face-to-face meeting in September at the United Nations General Assembly and to work on exchanging visits.