Zelenskyy explains why Putin does not want ceasefire

Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the Russian dictator is not in a weak position on the battlefield

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained during a Zoom briefing, broadcast on Ukraine’s United News telethon on March 19, why Russian leader Vladimir Putin is unwilling to agree to a ceasefire.

"Yes, he doesn’t want it. Why? First, he’s not in a weak position on the battlefield. He’s not in a winning position either, but I think his initiative six months ago was stronger," Zelenskyy said.

He expressed the opinion that Putin "does not have such a strong position on the battlefield" now.

Zelenskyy pinpointed a second reason: Putin’s refusal to pause while Ukrainian forces hold ground in Kursk Oblast.

"Third, he’s amassing troops and wants to strike us to exert more pressure. This mirrors post-2014 tactics—pressing in the east, a clear strategy. He pressures all fronts, intimidates people, fires missiles, aiming to scare us into better terms for him at war’s end," he elaborated.

Zelenskyy argued Ukraine’s readiness for a ceasefire disproves Putin’s claims that Kyiv seeks prolonged conflict.

"What has Ukraine shown today? We want the war to end. We’re stronger than he told everyone, proving we can’t be overrun. Ukraine is ready for a full ceasefire without conditions," he said, noting Putin now faces a dilemma as "the world won’t understand" his refusal.

The comments follow March 11 Jeddah talks where the U.S. and Ukraine agreed on a 30-day ceasefire, with Zelenskyy stating it would begin once Russia consents.

On March 18, U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Putin for over 90 minutes, securing a 30-day pause on infrastructure strikes, with Putin reportedly issuing orders to his military.