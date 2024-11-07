Zelenskyy holds 'excellent' phone call with Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated Donald Trump on his historic and convincing victory in the US presidential election.

"I congratulated him on his historic landslide victory—his tremendous campaign made this result possible. I praised his family and team for their great work," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

According to the president, they agreed to maintain close dialogue and develop cooperation.

Zelenskyy noted that strong and unwavering US leadership is "vital for the world" and for achieving a just peace.

On November 6, the Ukrainian leader congratulated Trump on his "impressive victory" in the election. Zelenskyy then stated that Ukraine and the US have the potential to deepen their cooperation.

The last time Zelenskyy and Trump met in person was on September 27, when the Ukrainian leader presented his Victory Plan to the presidential candidates. The politicians had a meeting with Trump at Trump Tower in New York. The Republican stated that he and the Ukrainian president both want a "just peace." Politico reported that the meeting went "very well."

Trump has repeatedly stated the need for a quick end to the Russo-Ukrainian war and criticized military aid to Kyiv. At the same time, the politician called Putin's "peace proposals" unacceptable.