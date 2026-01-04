Ukraine imposes sanctions on businesses working for the Russian military-industrial complex

President signs a decree imposing sanctions on manufacturers and suppliers of communications, electronic warfare and microelectronics for the Russian military-industrial complex

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on 95 individuals and 70 legal entities. Most of them are citizens and residents of the Russian Federation, it says on the President's website.

The sanctions were imposed on individuals and companies involved in servicing Russia's state defense order and the activities of its military-industrial complex. These are companies and their executives that produce and supply communications equipment, electronic warfare systems and microelectronics for the Russian military-industrial complex and law enforcement agencies.

Industrial enterprises of the chemical, mining, metallurgical and fuel and energy sectors of the Russian Federation involved in military production were also subject to restrictions.

The purpose of the sanctions:

→ complication of servicing the Russian military-industrial complex;

→ limiting its ability to produce weapons and military equipment used in the war against Ukraine.

"Our country will continue to work with partners to synchronize Ukrainian sanctions in the jurisdictions of partner countries. Some of the positions will be taken into account in the 20th package of EU sanctions, which is currently being prepared," the statement said.