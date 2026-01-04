Ukraine imposes sanctions on businesses working for the Russian military-industrial complex
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on 95 individuals and 70 legal entities. Most of them are citizens and residents of the Russian Federation, it says on the President's website.
The sanctions were imposed on individuals and companies involved in servicing Russia's state defense order and the activities of its military-industrial complex. These are companies and their executives that produce and supply communications equipment, electronic warfare systems and microelectronics for the Russian military-industrial complex and law enforcement agencies.
Industrial enterprises of the chemical, mining, metallurgical and fuel and energy sectors of the Russian Federation involved in military production were also subject to restrictions.
The purpose of the sanctions:
→ complication of servicing the Russian military-industrial complex;
→ limiting its ability to produce weapons and military equipment used in the war against Ukraine.
"Our country will continue to work with partners to synchronize Ukrainian sanctions in the jurisdictions of partner countries. Some of the positions will be taken into account in the 20th package of EU sanctions, which is currently being prepared," the statement said.
- on December 31, it became known that the European Union plans to introduce the 20th package of sanctions against Russia on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- The previous, 19th package of sanctions was adopted october 23. In particular, Russian banks and cryptocurrency exchanges, which Russia uses to circumvent previous sanctions, were subject to restrictions.
