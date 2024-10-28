Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization

This will be the 13th extension of martial law

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has initiated the extension of the general mobilization and martial law for another 90 days, submitting the relevant bills to the Verkhovna Rada.

Bills №12151 and №12152 were registered on Monday and are currently being reviewed by the committee.

The martial law is proposed to be extended from November 10, 2024, to February 7, 2025.

This will be the 13th extension of martial law since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

At the beginning of the full-scale war, martial law was introduced and extended for one month at a time. Since May 2022, it has been extended for three-month periods. General mobilization has been in place for 90-day periods from the start.

The last extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine was until November 10, 2024.