Zelenskyy meets Danish PM Frederiksen, thanks for decision to invest in Ukraine's defense industry

Politicians discussed the implementation of the security agreement, Ukraine's need to expand training missions for pilots, recovery and European integration

Photo: X Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, the head of the Ukrainian state reported on X.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

"Ukraine values Denmark’s leadership in providing support in the security sector, particularly through the provision of 19 defense aid packages," Zelenskyy said.

During the meeting, politicians discussed the implementation of the security agreement, Ukraine's need to expand training missions for pilots, as well as Ukraine's recovery and European integration.

Zelenskyy thanked the Danish government for the decision to invest in the Ukrainian defense industry.

Denmark was the first in the world to start buying weapons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Ukrainian manufacturers. In particular, on July 11, the state ordered 18 Bohdana self-propelled artillery installations for Ukraine.

On July 12, Zelenskyy stressed the need to expand training programs for Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilots.

On July 17, the head of the Servant of the People faction stated that Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and other allies have already promised twice as many planes as Ukraine has trained pilots and engineers to service Western aviation.

On July 18, Zelenskyy took part in the summit of the European Political Community in Britain. The president had an audience with the British monarch Charles III, and he also signed a security agreement with Slovenia.