Zelenskyy meets with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Ukraine-US negotiations up next

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described his Monday meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud as "good," thanking him for a "wise perspective" on global affairs and support for Ukraine.

"It was especially important to hear words of confidence in Ukraine’s future," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Next, his team will meet U.S. officials in Jeddah on Tuesday, March 11.

Zelenskyy praised Saudi Arabia, which provides a "crucial diplomatic platform" and said he expects "practical outcomes" from the U.S. talks, promising a "fully constructive" Ukrainian stance.

"I specifically emphasized the issue of the release of prisoners and the return of our children, which could become a key step in building trust in diplomatic efforts. A significant part of the discussion was dedicated to the formats of security guarantees," added the Ukrainian leader.

Economic ties also got airtime, with Saudi Arabia keen to invest in Ukraine’s security, energy, and infrastructure sectors.

"We share a common vision for economic development and interaction, particularly regarding Ukraine’s reconstruction. The Crown Prince also shared Saudi Arabia’s ambitious economic strategy, and we wish our partners success. We are ready to collaborate and are confident that stronger ties between our nations and regions will benefit both our peoples and the world," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president arrived in Saudi Arabia on March 10.

The March 11 U.S.-Ukraine meeting will feature Ukraine’s Andrii Yermak (Presidential Office head), Andrii Sybiha (foreign minister), Rustem Umerov (defense minister), and Pavlo Palisa (deputy Presidential Office head), facing U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.

Waltz said ceasefire and peace talks are on the table. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry noted no Russians will attend.