Zelenskyy meets with Erdogan in New York: what was discussed

The Ukrainian president invited his Turkish colleague to visit Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, as announced by the Ukrainian leader on social media.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation, as well as the participation of Turkish companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The leaders also discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula, particularly regarding the freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and Turkiye's leading role in this aspect of the formula.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Zelenskyy invited Erdogan to visit Ukraine.

Erdogan, during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 3, stated that a just peace in the Russo-Ukrainian war is possible and could satisfy both sides.

On September 11, the Turkish president affirmed that the return of Crimea to Ukraine is a requirement of international law.