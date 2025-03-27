Zelenskyy meets with Macron and Starmer before 'coalition of the willing' summit

The meeting took place at the Elysee Palace

Meeting between Zelenskyy, Starmer and Macron on March 27, 2025 (Photo: Ludovic Marin / EPA)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy briefly met with France’s Emmanuel Macron and U.K.’s Keir Starmer ahead of the "coalition of the willing" summit in Paris, Sky News reported, as leaders prepare to discuss Ukraine’s security.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The talks took place at the Elysee Palace, though details of the discussion were not disclosed.

The summit, scheduled for March 27 in Paris, will be co-led by Macron and Starmer, with delegations and leaders from 31 countries expected to attend.

Zelenskyy has said the gathering will focus on crafting a strategy for Ukraine’s post-war security guarantees, preventing future Russian aggression, and addressing military infrastructure and support for Ukraine’s armed forces.

Zelenskyy arrived in France on March 26 for the summit.

Following his meeting with Macron, the French president announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 2 billion euros.

The "coalition of the willing," spearheaded by France and the U.K., aims to unite nations ready to bolster Ukraine’s security, potentially through peacekeeping efforts or other measures, as discussions evolve.