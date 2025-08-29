Zelenskyy named the key components of security guarantees for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Ukraine needs security guarantees that will include three key components: the size and armament of the Ukrainian army, NATO support, and sanctions pressure on Russia. This was stated... stated / declared / said to journalists, the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The first block of security guarantees concerns the preservation of the current strength of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We are talking about funding the entire number of personnel that we have today. No one is asking for more, because no one will give more. But we cannot ask for less, because we are not going to conduct any experiments," Zelensky said.

Also, the Ukrainian army must be supplied with weapons through Ukrainian and European production, as well as the purchase of American weapons through NATO.

The second block of security guarantees concerns NATO's support for Ukraine.

"No one wants NATO, or, let's say, they're not giving it to us yet. That's why there's NATO-lite. We need to understand what our partners are ready for," the president said.

He said that he plans to discuss this issue with partners next week.

The third block, according to Zelenskyy, concerns sanctions against Russia and the use of frozen Russian assets to rebuild the country.

The President added that full membership of Ukraine in the EU must also be a mandatory part of the security guarantees.