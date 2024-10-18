Zelenskyy: Negotiation plan with Russia to be ready by November for second Peace Summit

The document will be handed over to the Allies before the next Peace Summit, and they will pass it on to Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

Based on Ukraine's peace formula, the final plan for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will be completed in November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced during an interview on the national TV marathon on October 18.

Zelenskyy noted that five thematic conferences have already taken place, with the sixth and final one scheduled for October 30-31 in Canada, focusing on the return of deported Ukrainian children and prisoner exchanges.

"After that, a plan will be prepared—bringing all documents into one. This comprehensive plan is ready for any negotiations. It represents our vision, but dozens of countries endorse it," the president said.

He added that the document would be handed over to the Allies ahead of the next peace summit, and they were expected to deliver it to Russia.