Zelenskyy: Number of drones produced and successfully used is growing

Zelenskyy believes that after the victory, drone production will become a high-tech part of Ukrainian exports

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine is at the forefront of technological advancements in drone production, with many drones being produced and successfully deployed, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader reported that immediately upon his return to Ukraine, he held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. At this meeting, Zelenskyy introduced Vadym Sukharevsky, the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, and received his report.

Sukharevsky provided updates on all types of drones – aerial, ground, and naval – and all types of missions, ranging from tactical FPV and evacuation platforms to the so-called Deep Strike drones.

"The sector is actively developing – the number of produced and successfully deployed drones is rising. Ukraine is leading technological progress in this field," Zelenskyy stated.

The President noted that during the talks with the leaders of other countries, he felt "great interest in our experience." He is confident that following the victory, drone production will become a high-tech component of Ukrainian exports.

