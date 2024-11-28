Zelenskyy on energy infrastructure attack: Repairs still underway

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

Russia used Kalibr missiles with cluster warheads, posing significant danger to civilians, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said while commenting on the aftermath of Russia's November 28 attack on Ukraine, noting that recovery efforts are ongoing.

The president highlighted that these munitions complicate the work of rescue teams and repair crews.

Zelenskyy received an update from Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko on repair progress but refrained from sharing details.

"The targets were energy and civilian infrastructure. Many strikes were intercepted, and our electronic warfare performed well, but unfortunately, some missiles hit their marks," Zelenskyy said.

He expressed gratitude to the Netherlands for providing three additional Patriot launchers and praised Norway's parliament for increasing its support for Ukraine next year from $1.4 billion to $3.16 billion.