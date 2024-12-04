Zelenskyy on Georgian government: Sanctions to be prepared

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that when Moscow praises the Georgian government, it clearly shows "for whom they are now working in Tbilisi"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed officials to prepare sanctions against members of the Georgian government following the crackdown on pro-European integration protests.

"This situation in Georgia, of course, is not just the problem of one nation and not just the problem of our region – how the current government in Georgia is pushing the country into clear dependence on Russia. It is truly shameful – what actions they are taking against their own people," Zelenskyy said.

He added that when Moscow praises the Georgian authorities, it becomes evident "for whom they are now working in Tbilisi and for whom they are dispersing the protests."

"Definitely not for Georgia. We are developing our legal response and working with European and other partners on concrete actions. I have given instructions to prepare appropriate sanctions decisions," Zelenskyy said.