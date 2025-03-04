Zelenskyy orders defense minister, diplomats to contact U.S. over aid suspension

The president said that Ukrainians have the right to receive a clear answer, not to guess

Amid reports of halted aid to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered officials to contact the United States for a clear response. He announced this on the evening of March 4.

The president said he had instructed Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, intelligence chiefs, and diplomats to reach out to their U.S. counterparts and obtain official information.

"People should not have to guess. Ukraine and America deserve a respectful dialogue and a clear position from one another. Especially when it comes to protecting lives during a full-scale war," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine has been receiving various signals for weeks about the potential suspension of aid. There was already a precedent when humanitarian and energy assistance was halted, followed by military aid at the end of January. However, it was quickly restored. The president stressed that Ukraine has prepared for any scenario.

"We saw the risks. Therefore, our agencies – both military and special services – managed to develop action algorithms for any developments in the situation. This is not 2022 anymore. Our resilience is stronger now. We have the means to defend ourselves. But for us, maintaining normal, partnership-based relations with America is essential to bringing the war to a real end. None of us wants an endless war," he said.

Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine will always be grateful to the United States for its support. Moreover, the issue extends beyond Ukraine, as the U.S. is working "to preserve the now rather fragile foundations of security in Europe," he noted.

The president stated that Ukraine seeks constructive cooperation and partnership. He also expressed regret over what happened at the White House instead of negotiations.

"But we must find the strength to move forward, to respect one another, just as we have always respected America, Europe, and all our partners, and to do everything together to bring peace closer. And I thank everyone who is supporting Ukraine in this effort," Zelenskyy said.