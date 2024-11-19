Zelenskyy presents Resilience Plan in parliament – list of items

The plan contains 10 points: the front, weapons, economy, energy, unity, security, communities, human capital, cultural sovereignty, and the heroes policy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Ukraine's 10-point National Resilience Plan to the Verkhovna Rada on November 19, as reported by MPs Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity) and Yaroslav Zheleznyak (Golos). The plan addresses critical areas for strengthening Ukraine's stability and recovery during wartime.

Key points of the plan include:

Unity. Zelenskyy reiterated that wartime elections are not feasible under current laws. The plan will undergo further refinement with input from experts and the public.

Zelenskyy reiterated that wartime elections are not feasible under current laws. The plan will undergo further refinement with input from experts and the public. Front . The creation of a military ombudsman, a new contract system for individuals outside the mobilization age, and no reduction in the draft age are outlined.

. The creation of a military ombudsman, a new contract system for individuals outside the mobilization age, and no reduction in the draft age are outlined. Weaponry . Ukraine is actively compensating for the lack of artillery with drones: in 2024, it plans to produce at least 30,000 long-range drones. The army will also receive more funding for brigades to increase their autonomy. This year, Ukraine has produced more than 2.5 million artillery shells and created "long-range Neptunes" – new cruise missiles, the first tests of which have already yielded positive results. Zelenskyy has also set a goal of producing 3,000 cruise missiles, and a Technology Staff will be created to boost innovation in the military.

. Ukraine is actively compensating for the lack of artillery with drones: in 2024, it plans to produce at least 30,000 long-range drones. The army will also receive more funding for brigades to increase their autonomy. This year, Ukraine has produced more than 2.5 million artillery shells and created "long-range Neptunes" – new cruise missiles, the first tests of which have already yielded positive results. Zelenskyy has also set a goal of producing 3,000 cruise missiles, and a Technology Staff will be created to boost innovation in the military. Economy. Everything possible should be produced and purchased domestically. Innovations such as war risk insurance and economic deregulation are planned. To support businesses, the government plans to reduce the redistribution of GDP, guarantee protection of entrepreneurs from law enforcement pressure, and encourage de-shadowing through favorable conditions for transparent operations.

Everything possible should be produced and purchased domestically. Innovations such as war risk insurance and economic deregulation are planned. To support businesses, the government plans to reduce the redistribution of GDP, guarantee protection of entrepreneurs from law enforcement pressure, and encourage de-shadowing through favorable conditions for transparent operations. Energy. By the end of the year, Ukraine will have created sustainability passports for the regions, and next year it is planned to develop passports for power generation. Nuclear power remains a priority for the country, as it is recognized as a key area for ensuring energy security and stability.

By the end of the year, Ukraine will have created sustainability passports for the regions, and next year it is planned to develop passports for power generation. Nuclear power remains a priority for the country, as it is recognized as a key area for ensuring energy security and stability. Security. Modernization of shelter standards. Also, metal detector frames should be installed at the entrances to schools and government agencies to check for dangerous items. Emphasis is also placed on strengthening the state border to ensure national security.

Modernization of shelter standards. Also, metal detector frames should be installed at the entrances to schools and government agencies to check for dangerous items. Emphasis is also placed on strengthening the state border to ensure national security. Communities. Special tax conditions for frontline regions will be implemented.

Special tax conditions for frontline regions will be implemented. Human capital. Proposals include a National Accessibility Standard, dismantling the Moscow Patriarchate, creating a multiple citizenship institute, rebooting the diplomatic service, and launching a unification ministry.

Proposals include a National Accessibility Standard, dismantling the Moscow Patriarchate, creating a multiple citizenship institute, rebooting the diplomatic service, and launching a unification ministry. Cultural sovereignty. Ukraine is initiating the creation of a "cultural Ramstein" aimed at supporting Ukrainian culture and popularizing it in the international arena. In addition, it is planned to promote the opening of Ukrainian studies departments in foreign universities to promote a deeper study of the Ukrainian language, history, and culture.

Ukraine is initiating the creation of a "cultural Ramstein" aimed at supporting Ukrainian culture and popularizing it in the international arena. In addition, it is planned to promote the opening of Ukrainian studies departments in foreign universities to promote a deeper study of the Ukrainian language, history, and culture. Heroes policy. Several initiatives are planned to support veterans. By 2025, rehabilitation units will be set up in every municipality. The new initiatives also include the involvement of veterans in the civil service and additional payments for family doctors who sign contracts with veterans. In 2024, a system of 11,000 specialists will be introduced to support veterans. In addition, at least 80 veterans' spaces will be created and veterans will be provided with housing in the form of apartments.

The full plan, including appendices, will be presented in December.

On October 24, Zelenskyy tasked officials with drafting a national resilience plan covering defense, the economy, and other strategic areas.

On November 14, he confirmed that the 10-point plan was in development and would be finalized for public presentation.