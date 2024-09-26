Zelenskyy presents Victory Plan to U.S. senators

Meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and senators (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

On Thursday, September 26, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation of the U.S. Senate in Washington, led by Democratic and Republican leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, the Office of the President of Ukraine reported.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

During the meeting, Zelenskyy presented the senators with key points of his Victory Plan.

"We have many friends here in the U.S. capital who have stood shoulder to shoulder with Ukrainians in the fight for freedom and independence since the very first days of the full-scale invasion. I thank every member of the Senate for this support," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, these meetings are particularly important now as Russia intensifies missile attacks on critical infrastructure ahead of the winter season.

Key topics discussed with the U.S. senators included the situation on the front lines, the urgent needs of the Ukrainian army, joint weapons production, and key areas of further American support. Ukraine’s priority is to secure additional air defense systems and missiles.

Zelenskyy also talked with U.S. lawmakers about increasing sanctions pressure on Russia and using the proceeds from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine’s needs.

Photo: Office of the President

Photo: Office of the President

Photo: Office of the President

Photo: Office of the President

Photo: Office of the President

Read also: US to train additional 18 Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets in 2025