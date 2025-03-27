Zelenskyy: Russia seeks to seize control of Black Sea food corridor

The leader emphasized that Ukraine controls the situation in the Black Sea

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA-EFE/STRINGER)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of pushing for a Black Sea ceasefire to seize control of the vital food export corridor, vowing Ukraine’s firm grip on the waterway will thwart Moscow’s ambitions, in an interview with Eurovision News.

The leader framed Russia’s ceasefire overtures as a bid to reclaim influence over the Black Sea trade route it lost to Ukraine’s naval successes.

"A ceasefire in the Black Sea matters most to the Russians. They haven’t controlled the corridor for a long time—their Black Sea fleet is either sunk or hiding. They just want to leap back into controlling the food corridor," he said.

Ukraine has dominated the region and won’t let Russia regain the upper hand, he insisted.

"They won’t succeed—we’re absolutely certain of that," said Zelenskyy.

He noted Kyiv’s openness to a broader truce, including the Black Sea deal, as "undoubtedly a step toward ending the war."

The comments follow U.S.-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia on March 23, initially focused on energy strikes but expanding to a maritime ceasefire, deemed effective after a joint statement, per a March 26 Presidential Office update.

Zelenskyy called Ukraine's position "constructive" and the Riyadh discussions "useful."