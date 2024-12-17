Zelenskyy: Russians trying to burn faces of killed North Korean soldiers – video

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed that Russian forces are attempting to hide the deaths of North Korean soldiers fighting in Ukraine by burning their faces.

"After battles with our guys, the Russians are even trying to... literally burn the faces of the killed North Korean soldiers. This is a demonstration of the contempt that now reigns in Russia—contempt for everything human," Zelenskyy stated.

He recalled that the Russian authorities also tried to keep the presence of North Korean soldiers in the country a secret. According to Zelenskyy, they were forbidden to show their faces, and the Russians tried to delete any video evidence.

The Ukrainian leader noted that there is no reason for North Koreans to fight and die for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Even after their death, they face "only abuse" from Russia.

Zelenskyy called this madness and stressed that it needs to be stopped.

"This madness needs to be stopped—stopped with a reliable and lasting peace and Russia's responsibility for this cynical war... Even after years of war, when it seems that there can be no more cynicism from the Russians, we still see something worse," the president added.

The Main Intelligence Directorate reported that on December 14, joint Russian-North Korean units in Kursk Oblast lost approximately 200 military personnel, with North Korean soldiers killing eight Kadyrovites in "friendly fire." In total, according to the agency, about 11,000 North Korean military personnel are present on Russian territory.

On December 16, the U.S. Department of Defense confirmed that North Korean military personnel, for the first time alongside Russians, engaged in combat in Kursk Oblast and suffered losses.

On the same day, President Zelenskyy stated that Russia is trying to hide the losses of North Korean soldiers. Currently, intelligence and the Defense Forces are establishing the real data.

