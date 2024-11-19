Zelenskyy says North Korean troop presence in Russia may reach 100,000

Russia has currently amassed over 10,000 North Korean soldiers near the Ukrainian border

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

The number of North Korean troops stationed in Russia could increase to tens of thousands, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an online address to the European Parliament, according to Reuters.

"Now, Putin has brought 11,000 North Korean troops to Ukraine's borders. This contingent may grow to 100,000," the president stated.

The report notes that South Korea's intelligence agency announced last week that North Korean soldiers have already participated in combat against Ukrainian forces.

This month, Putin signed a strategic partnership agreement with North Korea, which includes provisions for mutual defense.